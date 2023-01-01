rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814273
Gold picture frame, vintage design with Vilhelm Lundstrom. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Gold picture frame, vintage design with Vilhelm Lundstrom. Remixed by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

More
Premium
ID : 
9814273

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Gold picture frame, vintage design with Vilhelm Lundstrom. Remixed by rawpixel.

More