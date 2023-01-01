https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9815065Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextScorpius scorpion constellation, astrology animal illustration psd by Ignace Gaston Pardies. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 9815065View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4322 x 3458 px | 300 dpi | 106.01 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4322 x 3458 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Scorpius scorpion constellation, astrology animal illustration psd by Ignace Gaston Pardies. Remixed by rawpixel.More