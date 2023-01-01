Png The Southern Stellar Hemisphere of Antiquity, plate 27 from Harmonia Microcosmica illustration by Andreas Cellarius, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Premium ID : 9815463 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG Small PNG 1200 x 1200 px

Medium PNG 1500 x 1500 px

Best Quality PNG 3300 x 3300 px