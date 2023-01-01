https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9815463Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng The Southern Stellar Hemisphere of Antiquity, plate 27 from Harmonia Microcosmica illustration by Andreas Cellarius, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 9815463View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3300 x 3300 pxCompatible with :Png The Southern Stellar Hemisphere of Antiquity, plate 27 from Harmonia Microcosmica illustration by Andreas Cellarius, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More