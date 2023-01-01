https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9816012Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGold picture frame png, with Green Bowl of Flowers painting on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 9816012View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 960 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1200 pxBest Quality PNG 3091 x 2473 pxCompatible with :Gold picture frame png, with Green Bowl of Flowers painting on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More