Gold picture frame mockup, vintage design with Mountain landscape painting psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Premium ID : 9816026 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 3091 x 2473 px | 300 dpi | 97.25 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3091 x 2473 px | 300 dpi