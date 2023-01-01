https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9816447Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextScary ghost, vintage illustration psd by John Christensen. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMorePremiumID : 9816447View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1887 x 2641 px | 300 dpi | 33.57 MBSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1887 x 2641 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Scary ghost, vintage illustration psd by John Christensen. Remixed by rawpixel.More