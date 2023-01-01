https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9816562Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEye of the Hunter png, vintage illustration by Gustaf Munch-Petersen, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMorePremiumID : 9816562View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2195 x 2195 pxCompatible with :Eye of the Hunter png, vintage illustration by Gustaf Munch-Petersen, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More