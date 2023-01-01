https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9816563Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEye of the Hunter, vintage illustration psd by Gustaf Munch-Petersen. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMorePremiumID : 9816563View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2337 x 2337 px | 300 dpi | 49.35 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2337 x 2337 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Eye of the Hunter, vintage illustration psd by Gustaf Munch-Petersen. Remixed by rawpixel.More