https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9817010Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBathing woman, vintage illustration psd by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMorePremiumID : 9817010View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 164.37 MBSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Bathing woman, vintage illustration psd by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Remixed by rawpixel.More