rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9817015
Bathing woman png, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Bathing woman png, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst

More
Premium
ID : 
9817015

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Bathing woman png, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

More