rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9821284
Spring flower border, vintage illustration psd Violets by Maria Wiik. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Spring flower border, vintage illustration psd Violets by Maria Wiik. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery

More
Premium
ID : 
9821284

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Spring flower border, vintage illustration psd Violets by Maria Wiik. Remixed by rawpixel.

More