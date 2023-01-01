Spring flower border, vintage illustration psd Violets by Maria Wiik. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery More Premium ID : 9821284 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1575 x 1149 px | 300 dpi | 18.04 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 875 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1575 x 1149 px | 300 dpi