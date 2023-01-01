Vintage baby stroller illustration psd by Gejza Schiller. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Web umenia More Premium ID : 9822541 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 76.82 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi