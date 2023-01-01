rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822590
PNG Leaf branches, vintage botanical illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

PNG Leaf branches, vintage botanical illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

More
Premium
ID : 
9822590

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

PNG Leaf branches, vintage botanical illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

More