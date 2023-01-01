https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9825138Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage Japanese lantern background, vintage illustration by Yoshihiko Ito. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 9825138View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2481 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 5000 x 3536 px | 300 dpi A4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2481 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 5000 x 3536 px | 300 dpi | 101.21 MBFree DownloadVintage Japanese lantern background, vintage illustration by Yoshihiko Ito. Remixed by rawpixel.More