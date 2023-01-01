https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9825141Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage flower patterned background, beige design. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 9825141View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFTwitter Header JPEG 1500 x 501 px | 300 dpiEmail Header JPEG 1500 x 501 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1999 x 667 px | 300 dpi Twitter Header TIFF 1500 x 501 px | 300 dpi Email Header TIFF 1500 x 501 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 1999 x 667 px | 300 dpi | 7.67 MBFree DownloadVintage flower patterned background, beige design. Remixed by rawpixel.More