Vintage flower patterned iPhone wallpaper, beige design. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Smithsonian More Free Personal and Business use ID : 9825147 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

JPEG

TIFF Large 856 x 1500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality 856 x 1500 px | 300 dpi | 7.4 MB