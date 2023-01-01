Plum blossoms flower background, vintage Japanese illustration by Hon'ami Koetsu. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Smithsonian More Free Personal and Business use ID : 9825211 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

JPEG

TIFF Landscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3372 x 2409 px | 300 dpi Landscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality TIFF 3372 x 2409 px | 300 dpi | 46.52 MB