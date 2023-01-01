https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9825352Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage tree landscape background, nature illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Web umeniaMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 9825352View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2001 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2380 x 3333 px | 300 dpi Portrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2001 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 2380 x 3333 px | 300 dpi | 45.43 MBFree DownloadVintage tree landscape background, nature illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Remixed by rawpixel.More