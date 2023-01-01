https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9825353Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage tree landscape background, nature illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Web umeniaMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 9825353View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4666 x 3333 px | 300 dpi Landscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 4666 x 3333 px | 300 dpi | 89.02 MBFree DownloadVintage tree landscape background, nature illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Remixed by rawpixel.More