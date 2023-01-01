https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9825413Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlue oil painting background, green border by Alexej von Jawlensky. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9825413View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2519 x 3527 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2519 x 3527 px | 300 dpi | 50.87 MBBlue oil painting background, green border by Alexej von Jawlensky. Remixed by rawpixel.More