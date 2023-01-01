https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9825494Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDark rock landscape background, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Web umeniaMorePremiumID : 9825494View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2480 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4334 x 3064 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2480 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4334 x 3064 px | 300 dpi | 76.02 MBDark rock landscape background, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Remixed by rawpixel.More