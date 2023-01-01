https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9825510Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDark rock landscape background, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Web umeniaMorePremiumID : 9825510View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFLandscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" JPEG 2000 x 1143 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2001 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4596 x 2627 px | 300 dpiLandscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" TIFF 2000 x 1143 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4596 x 2627 px | 300 dpi | 69.12 MBDark rock landscape background, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Remixed by rawpixel.More