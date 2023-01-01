https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9825709Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDark purple iPhone wallpaper, vintage oil painting by Karl Schou. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMorePremiumID : 9825709View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1891 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1891 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1891 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1891 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1999 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2609 x 4567 px | 300 dpiInstagram Story TIFF 1080 x 1891 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story TIFF 1080 x 1891 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin TIFF 1080 x 1891 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper TIFF 1080 x 1891 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2609 x 4567 px | 300 dpi | 68.22 MBDark purple iPhone wallpaper, vintage oil painting by Karl Schou. Remixed by rawpixel.More