https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9825714Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFoucault pendulum greyscale background, vintage image. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 9825714View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2480 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4960 x 3507 px | 300 dpi A4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2480 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 4960 x 3507 px | 300 dpi | 99.57 MBFree DownloadFoucault pendulum greyscale background, vintage image. Remixed by rawpixel.More