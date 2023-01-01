https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9825864Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage meadow background, nature illustration by Poul S. Christiansen. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 9825864View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFLandscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" JPEG 2000 x 1143 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2000 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 3773 x 2156 px | 300 dpi Landscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" TIFF 2000 x 1143 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 3773 x 2156 px | 300 dpi | 46.58 MBFree DownloadVintage meadow background, nature illustration by Poul S. Christiansen. Remixed by rawpixel.More