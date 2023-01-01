https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9825891Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextField of Oats background, vintage meadow painting by P. C. Skovgaard. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 9825891View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 2710 x 3794 px | 300 dpi Portrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 2710 x 3794 px | 300 dpi | 58.87 MBFree DownloadField of Oats background, vintage meadow painting by P. C. Skovgaard. Remixed by rawpixel.More