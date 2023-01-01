https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9826819Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNature oil painting background, vintage illustration by Thomas Wilmer Dewing. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 9826819View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2480 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4960 x 3507 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2480 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4960 x 3507 px | 300 dpi | 99.57 MBNature oil painting background, vintage illustration by Thomas Wilmer Dewing. Remixed by rawpixel.More