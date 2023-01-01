https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9826906Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLightning striking Eiffel Tower background, vintage photograph. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 9826906View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFLarge 1160 x 1624 px | 300 dpiBest Quality 1160 x 1624 px | 300 dpi | 10.82 MBFree DownloadLightning striking Eiffel Tower background, vintage photograph. Remixed by rawpixel.More