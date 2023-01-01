https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827295Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOil paint textured iPhone wallpaper, from Ludovít Pitthordt's artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Web umeniaMorePremiumID : 9827295View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1890 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1890 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1890 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1890 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1170 x 2048 px | 300 dpiInstagram Story TIFF 1080 x 1890 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story TIFF 1080 x 1890 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin TIFF 1080 x 1890 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper TIFF 1080 x 1890 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 1170 x 2048 px | 300 dpi | 13.75 MBOil paint textured iPhone wallpaper, from Ludovít Pitthordt's artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.More