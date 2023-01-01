https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827937Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage garden bench background, illustration by Edvard Weie. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMorePremiumID : 9827937View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3333 x 3333 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3333 x 3333 px | 300 dpi | 63.62 MBVintage garden bench background, illustration by Edvard Weie. Remixed by rawpixel.More