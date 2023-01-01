rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828269
Blue and white desktop wallpaper, from Vilhelm Lundstrom's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Blue and white desktop wallpaper, from Vilhelm Lundstrom's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst

More
Premium
ID : 
9828269

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Blue and white desktop wallpaper, from Vilhelm Lundstrom's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.

More