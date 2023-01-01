https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828276Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlue and white background, from Vilhelm Lundstrom's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMorePremiumID : 9828276View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3571 x 5000 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3571 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 102.2 MBBlue and white background, from Vilhelm Lundstrom's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.More