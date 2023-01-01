https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828352Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBrown paint textured background, from Mikulas Galanda's vintage artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Web umeniaMorePremiumID : 9828352View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2856 x 2041 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2856 x 2041 px | 300 dpi | 33.39 MBBrown paint textured background, from Mikulas Galanda's vintage artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.More