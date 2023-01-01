https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828604Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOil painted brown stick png, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Web umeniaMorePremiumID : 9828604View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 675 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 844 pxBest Quality PNG 5000 x 2812 pxCompatible with :Oil painted brown stick png, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More