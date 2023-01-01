https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828609Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextColorful vintage flowers border psd by Cyprian Majernik. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Web umeniaMorePremiumID : 9828609View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 2812 px | 300 dpi | 104.03 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1968 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 2812 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Colorful vintage flowers border psd by Cyprian Majernik. Remixed by rawpixel.More