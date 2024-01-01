https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829490Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRed rose png flat lay element, transparent backgroundMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 9829490View personal and business license This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 961 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1201 px Best Quality PNG 2370 x 1897 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Red rose png flat lay element, transparent backgroundMore