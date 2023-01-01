https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829597Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSea water shadow, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePremiumID : 9829597View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1600 x 900 px | 300 dpi | 10.47 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1600 x 900 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Sea water shadow, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More