https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830027Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDark blue textured iPhone wallpaper, vintage painting by Arthur Dove. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 9830027View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1968 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2578 x 4584 px | 300 dpiInstagram Story TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2578 x 4584 px | 300 dpi | 67.66 MBDark blue textured iPhone wallpaper, vintage painting by Arthur Dove. Remixed by rawpixel.More