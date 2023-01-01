https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830049Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVictorian woman, vintage illustration psd by Thomas Wilmer Dewing. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 9830049View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1234 x 1850 px | 300 dpi | 16.31 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1234 x 1850 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Victorian woman, vintage illustration psd by Thomas Wilmer Dewing. Remixed by rawpixel.More