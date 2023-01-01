Victorian woman, vintage illustration psd by Thomas Wilmer Dewing. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Smithsonian More Premium ID : 9830049 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1234 x 1850 px | 300 dpi | 16.31 MB Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1234 x 1850 px | 300 dpi