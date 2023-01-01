rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830217
Blue stripe patterned background, vintage painting by Stuart Walker. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Blue stripe patterned background, vintage painting by Stuart Walker. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Premium
ID : 
9830217

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Blue stripe patterned background, vintage painting by Stuart Walker. Remixed by rawpixel.

More