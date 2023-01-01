https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830868Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSkiing man, vintage sport illustration psd by Jack Rivolta. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePremiumID : 9830868View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1435 x 1793 px | 300 dpi | 17.6 MBSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1435 x 1793 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Skiing man, vintage sport illustration psd by Jack Rivolta. Remixed by rawpixel.More