https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831261Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage pink armchair, furniture illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 9831261View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1600 x 1600 px | 300 dpi | 21.69 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1600 x 1600 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage pink armchair, furniture illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More