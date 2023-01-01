https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832132Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage cabinet png vases, interior illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 9832132View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1199 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1499 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1800 x 1801 pxCompatible with :Vintage cabinet png vases, interior illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More