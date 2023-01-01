Vintage cabinet with vases, interior illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Premium ID : 9832133 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1800 x 1801 px | 300 dpi | 27.29 MB Small JPEG 1199 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1800 x 1801 px | 300 dpi