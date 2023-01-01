https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832167Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage wall paneling background, 19th century interior painting. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 9832167View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3620 x 3620 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3620 x 3620 px | 300 dpi | 75.02 MBVintage wall paneling background, 19th century interior painting. Remixed by rawpixel.More