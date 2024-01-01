rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9848926
The Confederate States of America fifty cents (1870–1900). Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth.
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9848926

View CC0 License

The Confederate States of America fifty cents (1870–1900). Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

