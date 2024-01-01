https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9849062Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextT. s. s. Olympia, General Steam Navigation Co. Ltd of Greece, Greek line (1953–1960). Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9849062View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 825 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2406 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6716 x 4617 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6716 x 4617 px | 300 dpi | 177.47 MBFree DownloadT. s. s. Olympia, General Steam Navigation Co. Ltd of Greece, Greek line (1953–1960). Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More