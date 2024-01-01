rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9851129
Christopher Johnson & Co. : Sheffield, England : carvers and steel. Original public domain image from Yale Center for…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Christopher Johnson & Co. : Sheffield, England : carvers and steel. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9851129

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Christopher Johnson & Co. : Sheffield, England : carvers and steel. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More