rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9851133
Ceiling painting from the palace of Amenhotep III. Original public domain image from The Metropolitan Museum of Art.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Ceiling painting from the palace of Amenhotep III. Original public domain image from The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9851133

View CC0 License

Ceiling painting from the palace of Amenhotep III. Original public domain image from The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More