rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9851185
Chalcedony ring. Original public domain image from The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Chalcedony ring. Original public domain image from The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9851185

View CC0 License

Chalcedony ring. Original public domain image from The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More